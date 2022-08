Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported record results for the second quarter of 2022 as revenue increased by 37 per cent to €22.1m.

Benefiting from the recent acquisition of Sportnco, revenue from Platform and Sportsbook climbed 43 per cent to €7.3m in Q2, with seven new clients signed during the period, including Aspers Group in the UK, Full Games in Angola, and Crab Sports in Maryland.

Continuing the positive developments seen over the past [...]