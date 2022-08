Stockholm-listed gaming affiliate Raketech has reported a 28.6 per cent increase in revenue to €11.3m for the second quarter of 2022, with growth driven entirely by acquisitions.

The company said that its core portfolio of affiliation marketing assets delivered solid results during the period, despite challenging market conditions and a 4 per cent fall in organic revenue due to regulatory changes in Finland, Germany and the Netherlands.

This was partly offset by growth in the United States, [...]