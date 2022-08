Delaware’s three licensed iGaming operators enjoyed a record month in July as total wagers increased by 58 per cent year-on-year to $39.4m.

Delaware Park maintained its market leadership as iGaming wagers climbed 87 per cent to $16.8m in July 2022, with Bally’s Dover Casino recording a 40 per cent improvement to $12.9m, while Harrington Raceway grew iGaming wagers by 44 per cent to $9.8m.

With $38.2m paid out in winnings during the month, the three operators generated [...]