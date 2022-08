Stockholm-listed fantasy sports supplier Scout Gaming Group has posted a 69 per cent fall in total revenue to SEK4.3m for the second quarter of 2022 following declines in B2B and B2C.

Revenue from gaming operations fell by 47 per cent year-on-year, with B2C revenue down 66 per cent at SEK2.4m, while B2B revenue declined by 30 per cent to SEK1.8m.

Total operating expenses rose by 4 per cent to SEK30.9m in Q2, with personnel expenses 16 per [...]