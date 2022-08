Sydney-listed gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has posted a net profit of AUD$6.78bn for the financial year ended 30 June, including a gain of $6.51bn from the demerger of its lottery and keno arm.

Having successfully implemented the demerger of its former lottery and keno businesses on 1 June, revenue from Tabcorp’s two remaining businesses declined by 4 per cent to $2.37bn in FY22, with the year-on-year decline reflecting external impacts including Covid-19.

Wagering and Media revenue fell [...]