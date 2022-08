Sydney-listed lottery and keno provider The Lottery Corporation has reported an 11 per cent increase in full year revenue to AUD$3.28bn in its maiden results as a standalone company.

Following its demerger from Tabcorp, comparable revenue, which includes Keno in both reporting periods and excludes significant items, increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to $3.51bn, with group EBITDA climbing 11 per cent to $694m.

“The successful completion of The Lottery Corporation’s demerger from Tabcorp enabled one of [...]