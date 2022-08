Louisiana’s retail and mobile sports betting market hit a new low in July 2022 as total wagers fell to $118.3m.

Sports wagers fell for the sixth consecutive month to mark the lowest monthly total since the opening of the online sports betting market in January.

July wagers were down by 11 per cent compared to the previous month, with the state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks generating handle of $103.3m, a fifth consecutive monthly fall.

With a higher win [...]