Shares in Bet-at-home.com hit a new 52-week low Thursday following a further fall in reported revenue.

Gross betting and gaming revenue from continuing operations fell 18.6 per cent year-on-year to €26.7m in the first six months of 2022, which the company again attributed to the impact of new regulations in Germany.

This compares to reported gross betting and gaming revenue of €56.8m in the first half of 2021, or €32.8m when adjusted for discontinued operations.

Operating EBITDA for [...]