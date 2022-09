Lottery and gaming operator Allwyn Entertainment has reported a 23 per cent increase in consolidated gross gaming revenue for the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased to €901.7m in the second quarter, marking the second highest quarterly revenue performance to date after the record set in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net gaming revenue (NGR) for the period climbed 24 per cent year-on-year to €550.9m, with operating EBITDA 13 per cent higher than [...]