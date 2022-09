Licensed operators in the Canadian province of Ontario have generated total gaming revenue of CAD$162m in their first full quarter of operations.

In the first market report released by provincial regulator iGaming Ontario (iGO), a total of $4.08bn was wagered by players (excluding promotional wagers or bonuses) between 4 April and 30 June 2022.

There were 492,000 active player accounts during the quarter across 31 licensed websites, with an average monthly spend of $113m. This helped to [...]