Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has reported a 48 per cent increase in group net win to AUD$309.4m for the year ended 30 June 2022, with net win from the United States more than doubling during the year.

Total sports betting handle generated during the company’s financial year rose by 32 per cent to $5.01bn, comprising a 28 per cent increase in Australian handle to $2.54bn and a 37 per cent rise in US handle [...]