Athens-listed gaming supplier and operator Intralot has reported a 1 per cent increase in turnover to €204.8m for the first half of 2022, with growth in the Americas offsetting declines in Europe and other jurisdictions.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 6.5 per cent increase in B2C turnover, following growth in Argentina which offset lower turnover in Malta.

The company also benefited from higher turnover from technology and support services (B2B/B2G) buoyed by growth in Australia, [...]