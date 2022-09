Sydney-listed betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported a 53.5 per cent increase in net win to AUD$54.6m for the year ended 30 June 2022, buoyed by a strong performance in its Australian business.

Exceeding management expectations, turnover for the year increased by 48.5 per cent to $511.9m, of which $259.4m was derived from Thoroughbred racing, $138.1m from Greyhound racing, $46.3m from Harness racing and $68.1m from sports betting.

With a net win margin of 10.7 per cent, [...]