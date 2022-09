Colorado’s retail and online sportsbooks saw total wagers increase by 42.5 per cent compared to the same period last year to $258.4m in July 2022.

Wagers from Colorado's 24 online sports betting operators rose by 43 per cent year-on-year to $256.5m, offsetting an 11 per cent drop in wagers from the state's 15 retail sportsbooks to $2.0m.

Compared to the previous month, total sports betting handle fell by 17.5 per cent in July.

Baseball was again the most [...]