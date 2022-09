Nasdaq-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has reported a 41 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to €29.2m during the second quarter of 2022, driven by continued strong growth in Mexico and Colombia.

Spain remained Codere Online’s biggest market in Q2 as NGR rose 12 per cent to €14.1m, with Mexico seeing the strongest growth with NGR up 85 per cent year-on-year at €6.4m.

There was also continued strong growth in Colombia as [...]