Spain’s regulated online betting and gaming market continued to decline during the second quarter of 2022 as gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell to €203.9m.

After posting a 41 per cent decline during the first quarter of the year, licensed operators in the Spanish market saw Q2 GGR fall by 6 per cent year-on-year, despite growth from the online casino, poker and bingo segments.

The year-on-year decline was a result of a 34 per cent fall in sports [...]