Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group is targeting revenue of more than £1.6bn and a return to dividend distribution in 2025.

Ahead of today’s Capital Markets Day in London, Kindred said that it aims to grow revenue to £1.6bn in 2025, up from £1.26bn in 2021, as the company continues to ramp up its business in the Netherlands and targets market share gains in the rest of Europe and Australia.

Kindred re-entered the Netherlands gaming market on 4 [...]