Louisiana’s retail and mobile sports betting market grew sequentially in August as total monthly wagers rose to $128.3m.

After six consecutive months of decline, culminating in a new monthly low in July, sports wagers increased by 8 per cent month-on-month in August. This was driven by a 9 per cent increase in wagers from the state’s seven online sportsbooks to $112.1m.

With a lower win margin of 6.5 per cent, online sportsbooks reported net proceeds of $7.3m [...]