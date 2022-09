Delaware’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $39.7m in August.

The state’s three licensed operators saw total amounts wagered from iGaming increase by 70 per cent year-on-year to $36.8m, while sports wagers fell by 41 per cent to $2.9m.

Delaware Sports Betting and iGaming Wagers: August 2022 (US$)

Within iGaming, Delaware Park maintained its market leadership position with wagers of $15.8m, ahead of Bally’s Dover’s $12.1m and Harrington Raceways $8.9m.

After paying out $35.6m in [...]