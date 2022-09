Mississippi’s licensed sports betting operators recorded a 1 per cent year-on-year fall in wagers to $21.2m in August.

After wagers fell to their lowest level in two years in July, wagering at the state’s 26 licensed casinos increased by 16 per cent month-on-month in August.

Baseball contributed more than half of August’s total with $11.2m in wagers, although this was down 3 per cent versus a year ago. American Football wagers rose by 10 per cent to [...]