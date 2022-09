The Oregon Lottery reported a 59 per cent year-on-year increase in sports betting handle for the month of August, driven by growth in Baseball.

Total handle for August was $28.2m, buoyed by an 84 per cent increase in Baseball handle to $13.9m, with an improved margin of 9.6 per cent (August 2021: 6.0 per cent) meaning that total gross win rose to $2.7m (August 2021: $1.1m).

Whilst the year-on-year comparison was strong, August was the fourth [...]