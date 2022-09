New Hampshire’s sports betting handle grew by 20 per cent versus a year ago to $43.4m in August, driven by strong growth in both retail and online operations.

The New Hampshire Lottery and partner DraftKings saw total wagers increase by 2 per cent compared to the previous month.

Online sports betting generated wagers of $32.9m in August, an increase of 11 per cent year-on-year, while retail handle climbed by 54 per cent to $10.5m.

The strong wagering growth [...]