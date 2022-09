Betclic Everest Group owner FL Entertainment has reported a 19 per cent increase in total revenue to €1.80bn in its maiden report as a publicly-listed company.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 22 per cent increase in revenue from its core content production & distribution business to €1.40bn in the first half of the year, offsetting a 3 per cent drop in revenue from sports betting and online gaming to €396.6m.

Excluding discontinued operations relating [...]