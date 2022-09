The Netherlands’ regulated online gambling market generated gross gaming revenue of €569.7m in the first seven months of this year, with the three largest operators holding 60-70 per cent market share.

The latest data from Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) shows that monthly gross gaming revenue (GGR) has remained stable at between €75m to €90m from January to July, with average monthly GGR of €81.4m following the peak in January.

The stable GGR is in contrast to [...]