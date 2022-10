The Taiwan Sports Lottery’s sales for August were the lowest of the year at NT$3.72bn (US$117m), a fall of 6.4 per cent year-on-year.

Football and basketball are two of the key sports for the sports lottery in Taiwan. With no summer football tournament and the off-season for the NBA in July and August, it was a relatively quiet sporting calendar.

The sports lottery’s performance reflected that fact, with sales falling month-on-month across the summer.

For the first [...]