Revenue from regulated online betting and iGaming in France fell by 11 per cent to €1.21bn in the first half of 2022, following year-on-year declines across all three product verticals.

Results were negatively impacted by a 12 per cent fall in sports betting gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €685m, as total sports betting stakes decreased by 8 per cent to just under €4bn. This compares to a strong performance in the comparable period a year ago [...]