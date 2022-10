Licensed operators in Sweden generated gambling revenue of SEK6,756m during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to Q2 2021.

The preliminary data published by the Swedish regulator Spelinspektionen shows that commercial iGaming continues to account for the majority of revenue.

During Q2, the iGaming sector generated revenue of SEK4,219.7m, representing 62.5 per cent of total gambling revenue in the country.

Svenska Spel’s lottery and VLTs were the second largest contributor to [...]