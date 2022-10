Sports betting handle in Colorado grew by 37 per cent in August compared to the same period last year, with a strong performance across a range of sports.

Total betting handle for the month was $290.1m (August 2021: $211.9m), of which 99 per cent came from online channels. A margin of 8.9 per cent resulted in $25.9m of gross win (August 2021: $15.2m), an increase of 70 per cent year-on-year.

Baseball contributed 41 per cent of August’s [...]