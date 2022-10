Kansas’ newly opened sports betting market generated total wagers of $160.5m in the first month of operation in September.

The state’s four casinos and their partners went live with retail and online sports betting on 1 September, generating total taxable revenue for the month of $1.3m.

Barstool Sports, partnered with Hollywood Casino, was the early market leader in revenue terms with $762,305, equivalent to 59 per cent of the monthly total.

Kansas Crossing, partnered with BetMGM, Caesars and [...]