Maryland’s seven retail sports betting operators earned handle of $31.4m in September, the second highest monthly total since the market opened last December.

The market was dominated by Live! Casino and Hotel and its partner FanDuel, which accounted for 40 per cent of September handle at $12.7m, with MGM National Harbor and BetMGM the next largest contributor with a 28 per cent share at $8.6m.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (Caesars) generated $4.9m in handle, ahead of Hollywood Casino [...]