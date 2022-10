New Jersey’s gambling market recorded a solid month of growth in September as total gaming revenue increased by 7 per cent to $485.0m, buoyed by growth across all products.

The state’s casinos, racetracks and their partners saw land-based casino win climb 1 per cent to $251.7m in September, while iGaming revenue was up 10 per cent at $135.2m. The biggest growth during the month again came from sports betting as revenue rose 19 per cent year-on-year [...]