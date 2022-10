Michigan’s online sports betting and iGaming market saw total gross receipts increase by 40 per cent year-on-year to $176.5m in September.

The state’s licensed commercial and tribal casino operators recorded a 26 per cent increase in iGaming gross receipts to $128.7m, with September online sports betting gross receipts more than doubling to $47.8m – the best monthly performance since November 2021.

Michigan Gross Receipts: September 2022 (US$)

In the iGaming sector, MGM Grand Detroit (and partner BetMGM) remained [...]