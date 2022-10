Pennsylvania’s gambling market grew to $448.5m in September following another strong performance from the sports betting and iGaming sectors.

Revenue generated from all forms of gaming increased by 8 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 78 per cent rise in sports betting revenue and a 15 per cent rise in iGaming revenue, which offset declines across the retail sector and fantasy sports.

Pennsylvania Gambling Market: September 2022 (US$)

iGaming revenue rose to $112.7m in September, with online slots [...]