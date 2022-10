Illinois’ licensed sports betting operators enjoyed another month of strong growth in August as total wagers rose by 41 per cent year-on-year to $564.8m.

August wagers from the state’s nine licensed casinos were buoyed by a 42 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $540.0m, and a 23 per cent improvement in retail sports wagers to $24.8m.

Of the monthly total, $556.9m was wagered on professional sports, of which $532.5m was derived online, with $7.0m bet [...]