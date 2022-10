Sports betting handle in Mississippi fell by 21 per cent year-on-year in September to $43.1m.

Although lower than the same month a year ago, September 2022 marked the highest monthly handle since March.

A monthly margin of 20.4 per cent, however, was 4.2 percentage points higher than September 2021 and meant that gross win was only down by 1 per cent to $8.8m.

With the start of the new NFL season, American football accounted for 55 per cent [...]