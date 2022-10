Las Vegas Sands reported a 17 per cent increase in net revenue to $1.01bn for the third quarter of 2022, despite the continued impact of travel restrictions and reduced visitation to casinos in Macao.

Net revenue from the company’s Macao operations fell by 58 per cent year-on-year to $258m, including a 59 per cent drop in net revenue from The Venetian Macao to $104m and a 79 per cent decline from The Parisian Macao to $21m.

The [...]