Sports betting handle in the state of Tennessee passed $2.5bn in the first nine months of 2022, after September’s handle came in at $337m.

September’s handle increased by 31 per cent year-on-year and, with a strong margin of 13.7 per cent, resulted in the highest gross win of the year so far at $46m. Adjusted gross win of $44m was also a new high for 2022.