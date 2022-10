Germany collected €596m in lottery and gambling taxes in the third quarter of 2022, a 16 per cent increase on the same period in 2021.

July 2021 marked the start of the new Interstate Gambling Treaty in Germany and provided licences for online sports betting, slots and poker. The tax rate for all three products is 5.3% of turnover (excluding bonuses).

As of October 2022, the regulator’s white list includes 34 licences issued for sports betting and 11 [...]