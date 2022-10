Sports betting handle in Louisiana reached more than $1.5bn in 2022, following growth in both the retail and mobile sectors in September.

Total sports betting handle was $201.6m for the month, the first time Louisiana’s market has broken the $200m mark since April.

In the mobile sector, which only launched in January, September’s betting handle increased by 52 per cent compared to the previous month to $170.0m. Retail handle grew to $31.5m, increasing by 95 per cent [...]