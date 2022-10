Swedish betting and gaming operator AB Trav och Galopp (ATG) has reported a marginal increase in revenue to SEK1.29bn (€117m) for the third quarter of 2022, benefiting from an increased share of revenue from online casino products.

ATG generated 10.5 per cent of third quarter revenue from online casino gaming, marking the first time that the product vertical has reached double-digits, reflecting the operator’s changing product mix.

Across ATG’s two markets of Sweden and Denmark, horse racing [...]