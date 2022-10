Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has reported a 13 per cent increase in total net win to AUD$78.8m for its fiscal first quarter ended 30 September, buoyed by strong growth in the United States and Canada.

Q1 turnover increased by 18 per cent compared to the same period last year to $1.16bn, driven by a 50 per cent rise in US sports betting turnover to $523.8m.

With a net win margin of 0.7 per cent, US [...]