Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has reported a 37 per cent increase in revenue to €378.5m for the third quarter of 2022, buoyed by continued strong growth in Asia and North America, as well as the first results from newly acquired Nolimit City.

Revenue from Live Casino surpassed €300m for the first time in Q3 following a 45 per cent rise to €310.4m, while RNG revenue grew by 11 per cent to €68.1m with the consolidation of [...]