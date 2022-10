New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated has posted a 2.5 per cent fall in net revenue to $383.1m for the third quarter of 2022, following a decline in its TwinSpires business.

Net revenue from the company’s core Live and Historical Racing segment increased by 26 per cent to $102.4m, mostly due to strong growth at Churchill Downs Racetrack and Oak Grove in Kentucky, as well as the opening of a historical racing facility [...]