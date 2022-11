Nevada’s gambling market generated revenue of $1.25bn in September 2022, an increase of 7.9 per cent year-on-year, taking the state’s total gambling revenue above $11bn in the year to date.

Statewide revenue from slot machines increased by 10 per cent to $858.1m, representing 69 per cent of gambling revenue in September, while table and card games revenue climbed 3.5 per cent to $390.8m.

Of the table and card games total, Blackjack contributed the highest monthly revenue at [...]