Sports betting handle in Washington DC fell by 6.5 per cent in September to $19.4m, although margin of 18.2 per cent meant that monthly gross win of $3.5m was the highest of the year.

American Wagering, trading as Caesars/William Hill, was the market leader with a betting handle share of 38 per cent ($7.3m), although the operator’s handle was down by 55 per cent year-on-year.

GambetDC, the DC Lottery’s sportsbook, grew handle by 62 per cent to $6.0m [...]