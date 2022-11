Caesars Entertainment returned to profit in the third quarter of the year as net revenue increased by 6 per cent to $2.89bn.

The year-on-year growth was driven by another strong performance in the Las Vegas segment as net revenue climbed 6 per cent to $1.08bn, while Caesars Digital net revenue more than doubled to $212m.

Regional net revenue rose marginally by 0.1 per cent compared to the same period last year to $1.53bn, while Managed and Branded [...]