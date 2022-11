Colorado’s licensed sportsbooks benefited from the return of the professional and college football season as September handle increased by 10 per cent to $450.2m.

The state’s 24 online operators saw handle climb 11 per cent year-on-year to $445.6m, offsetting an 18 per cent decline in handle from Colorado’s 14 retail sportsbooks to $4.6m.

Professional American football was the most popular sport in September with handle of $145.7m, followed by Baseball at $83.2m, NCAA American football at $52.7m, [...]