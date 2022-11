New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive has lowered its full year revenue guidance, despite strong growth in the third quarter of the year.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) now expects to generate revenue of between $580m and $600m for the full year, which at the midpoint would represent growth of 25 per cent year-on-year.

The company attributed the lower guidance to the impact of currency fluctuations in international markets, having previously lowered its full [...]