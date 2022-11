MGM Resorts-owned online betting and gamíng operator LeoVegas has posted a 1 per cent fall in revenue to €98.7m for the third quarter of 2022.

In the Nordics, net gaming revenue (NGR) grew by 20 per cent compared to the same period last year, driven by strong growth in Sweden as Expekt’s revenue hit a new record high. This offset a fall in revenue from Finland, which declined “substantially” due to a change in legislation at [...]