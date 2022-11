Betting handle at Virginia's 13 licensed operators climbed 40 per cent in September to $411.3m, marking the first time since March that monthly handle has been above $400m.

The betting margin was the highest since launch at 13.1 per cent, which led to a record gross win of $53.8m, an increase of 74 per cent year-on-year.

September’s Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) rose nearly five-fold to $48.4m (2021: $10.3m) because of a 90 per cent fall in permitted [...]